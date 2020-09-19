UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 10:00 AM

India Records Over 90,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 4th Day in Row - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) India has confirmed 93,337 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours marking the daily increase of more than 90,000 cases for the fourth day in a row, with the total number of those infected having reached 5,308,015, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

The death toll from the disease has reached 85,619 people, with 1,247 new fatalities being recorded over the past day.

More than 4.2 million people have recovered in India since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with more than 6.72 million COVID-19 patients.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 30.4 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 950,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

