India Records Record Single-Day Surge in COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Nears 400,000

India's COVID-19 case count has increased by record 14,500 over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of coronavirus patients in the country to 395,048, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) India's COVID-19 case count has increased by record 14,500 over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of coronavirus patients in the country to 395,048, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

India keeps recording over a dozen thousand of new cases daily since June 12. On Friday, the country confirmed more than 13,500 cases and around 12,800 cases on Thursday. According to the Johns Hopkins University, India ranks fourth in terms of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic, after the United States, Brazil and Russia.

According to the ministry, 168,269 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the country.

The number of recoveries has reached 213,830 after increasing by 9,120 over the past 24 hours, and the death toll has grown by 375 to 12,948.

The central state of Maharashtra accounts for about one-third of all the confirmed cases (124,331), followed by Tamil Nadu in the country's south (54,449 cases) and the National Capital Territory of Delhi (53,116 cases).

The Indian government has proceeded to gradual lockdown removal despite the continuing growth of new cases. Churches, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls were opened in areas with minimal numbers of COVID-19 patients on June 8, as part of the first stage. In other areas, the self-isolation regime has been extended to June 30.