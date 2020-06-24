UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upward Trend In Infections Continue

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:15 PM

India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upward Trend in Infections Continue

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reported 15,900 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting numbers of daily cases registered over the past week

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reported 15,900 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting numbers of daily cases registered over the past week.

On Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus infections in India totaled 14,900, while on Monday, this figure stood at 14,800.

This brings the country's total to 456,183 confirmed cases with 258,684 recoveries, putting India above previous hotspots such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in terms of total infections.

An additional 465 fatalities since the last update has taken the COVID-19 death toll to 14,476.

According to the ministry's numbers, the central state of Maharashtra, where the city of Mumbai is located, is the epicenter of the subcontinent accounting for 139,000 of the confirmed cases and 6,170 deaths.

The capital state of Delhi and the southern state of Tamil Nadu share second and third places in infection rates with 66,600 and 64,600 cases respectively.

Despite this, the government has begun lifting restrictions in some parts of the country with low infection rates earlier this month, allowing places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants to open in a first phase. Lockdowns are still in places in regions deemed "red zones" where the infection rates are still high at least until June 30.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai Spain Italy United Kingdom June Family Government Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SMC budget to be presented on June 25

1 minute ago

COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 32,295 with ..

1 minute ago

Provincial minister recovers from corona virus

1 minute ago

Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation to ..

14 minutes ago

Thailand free of local COVID-19 case for a month

15 minutes ago

UK medical leaders warn of 'real risk' of virus se ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.