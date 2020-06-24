India Registers 15,900 New COVID-19 Cases As Upward Trend in Infections Continue

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reported 15,900 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting numbers of daily cases registered over the past week

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday reported 15,900 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting numbers of daily cases registered over the past week.

On Tuesday, the daily increase in the number of coronavirus infections in India totaled 14,900, while on Monday, this figure stood at 14,800.

This brings the country's total to 456,183 confirmed cases with 258,684 recoveries, putting India above previous hotspots such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in terms of total infections.

An additional 465 fatalities since the last update has taken the COVID-19 death toll to 14,476.

According to the ministry's numbers, the central state of Maharashtra, where the city of Mumbai is located, is the epicenter of the subcontinent accounting for 139,000 of the confirmed cases and 6,170 deaths.

The capital state of Delhi and the southern state of Tamil Nadu share second and third places in infection rates with 66,600 and 64,600 cases respectively.

Despite this, the government has begun lifting restrictions in some parts of the country with low infection rates earlier this month, allowing places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants to open in a first phase. Lockdowns are still in places in regions deemed "red zones" where the infection rates are still high at least until June 30.