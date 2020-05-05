UrduPoint.com
India Registers 3,900 New COVID-19 Positive Tests, Case Total Tops 46,400 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) A further 3,900 new positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in India, raising the total number of cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak above 46,400, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Tuesday.

The death toll has also risen by 195 to 1,568, the ministry reported.

At present, there are 32,138 people undergoing treatment for the coronavirus disease, the ministry said. In total, 12,726 people have been discharged after contracting the disease and a total of 46,433 cases have been reported.

A day before, India reported 2,644 new cases and 83 new deaths over the preceding 24 hours.

Maharashtra, the most affected state in India where 14,541 positive tests have been registered, recorded the highest number of new positive tests for COVID-19 over the past day, 1,567 in total.

 

On Friday, the Indian authorities extended a nationwide lockdown for another two weeks, through May 17. According to the measures, all air travel and intercity buses and trains have been suspended. Educational institutions, hotels, and gyms must also remain closed.

The Indian government has divided the country into red, orange, and green zones, with the former having less control over the disease. In areas that have a lower rate of infection, Indian citizens are now allowed to use public transport and taxis, although some restrictions remain.

