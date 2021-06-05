India Registers Lowest COVID-19 Infection Rate in Nearly 2 Months - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) India has registered the lowest count of new COVID-19 infections in a 24-hour period in 58 days, logging over 120,000 new cases on Saturday according to the country's Health Ministry's figures.

This takes India's overall number of coronavirus infections to over 28.6 million cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 344,101 with another 1,044 fatalities added Saturday.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of people currently receiving medical treatment over COVID-19 symptoms is around 1.

7 million, down from 3.7 million at the peak of the infections earlier in May.

In late April and early May, India shattered records of daily new infection rates, registering well over 300,000 cases over a span of one month and exceeding 400,000 new cases on five occasions. After the first wave petered out in the first months of the year, coronavirus measures were largely relaxed. The second wave soon after, however, dwarfed the figures of the first. India is now only second to the United States in the number of COVID-19 death and infections.