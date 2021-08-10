India Registers Lowest Daily COVID-19 Case Count in 5 Months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) India has recorded 28,200 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest single-day tally since the onset of the second wave in March, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The second wave of COVID-19 hit India in the spring, with daily news cases topping 300,000 from April 21 to May 17, which is the world's highest numbers.

In total, the country has logged some 32 million cumulative cases, including more than 31 million recoveries and over 428,000 deaths,

Some 514 million people, or 36.9% of India's population, have received at least one COVID-19 shot, with 114.2 million people being fully vaccinated.