India Registers Lowest Daily COVID Cases in Almost 2 Months - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) India registered 152,734 new COVID-19 cases, which is the lowest number of daily cases for the last 50 days, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday.

The overall number of those infected reached over 27.9 million people, with over 25.5 million� recoveries and over 2 million still struggling with the disease.

With the latest data, the death toll from the disease has increased to 329,100.