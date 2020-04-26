India Registers Nearly 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, 49 Deaths - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has increased by 1,990 in the past day to 26,496, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, released on Sunday.

The ministry's daily update showed that there are currently 19,868 active cases in the country and 5,803 people have recovered from the coronavirus while 824 people have died, including 49 victims registered in the past day.

Earlier in the month, the Health Ministry published a list of 170 districts it designated as hotspots of infection. However, some 400 regions where no cases of infection were registered were labeled green zones.

The regional governments in the "green zones" began to slowly relax lockdown measures over the weekend, while people in the hotspots were still told to stay indoors.