India Registers Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Exceeds 13,000 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen by more than 1,000 to reach 13,387 with a death toll of 437, the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said Friday.

On Thursday, the total number stood at 12,380 with 414 deaths.

Earlier in the week, the Health Ministry published a list of 170 districts it designated as hotspots of infection. However, some 400 regions where no cases of infection were registered were labeled green zones.

India is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with some 1.3 billion people ordered to stay indoors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown through May 3 while some agricultural activity will be allowed to resume later in April.