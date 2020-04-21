UrduPoint.com
India Registers Over 1,300 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Exceeds 18,600 - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) The number of people who contracted the coronavirus disease in India has increased by more than 1,300 bringing the total toll to 18,601, the country's Health Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The overall count includes 14,759 active cases, 3,251 recoveries, 590 deaths and one COVID-19 carrier who has left the country. The previous reports indicated that 17,265 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in India.

The biggest number of cases ” 4,666 ” have been registered in the central state of Maharashtra, followed by the National Capital Territory of Delhi with 2,081 cases, the western state of Gujarat with 1,939 cases and the northern state of Rajasthan with 1,576 cases.

Last week, the ministry published a list of 170 districts it designated as hotspots of infection. Some 400 regions where no cases of infection had been registered were labeled green zones.

India is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with 1.4 billion people ordered to stay indoors until at least May 3. Some agricultural activity will be allowed to resume later in April.

