UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Registers Over 14,800 New Coronavirus Cases In Continuously Elevated Numbers

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:40 AM

India Registers Over 14,800 New Coronavirus Cases in Continuously Elevated Numbers

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported 14,821 new cases of coronavirus infection, in line with the record-setting number of daily cases registered over the past four days.

This brings the country's total to 425,282 confirmed cases with some 237,000 recoveries, putting India above previous hotspots such as Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom in terms of total infections.

An additional 445 fatalities since the last update has taken the COVID-19 death toll to 13,669.

According to the ministry's numbers, the central state of Maharashtra, where the city of Mumbai is located, is the epicenter of the subcontinent accounting for 132,000 of the confirmed cases and 6,170 deaths.

The capital state of Delhi and the southern state of Tamil Nadu share second and third places in infection rates with 59,000 cases each.

Despite this, the government has begun lifting restrictions in some parts of the country with low infection rates earlier this month, allowing places of worship, shopping centers and restaurants to open in a first phase. Lockdowns are still in places in regions deemed "red zones" where the infection rates are still high at least until June 30.

In a briefing last week, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Gerbreyesus said that worldwide infections are accelerating, with southern Asia and the Americas accounting for a bulk of the new cases.

Related Topics

India Delhi Mumbai World Spain Italy United Kingdom June Family Government Share Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 22 June 2020

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

11 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

12 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.