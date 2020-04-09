UrduPoint.com
India Registers Over 540 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:49 PM

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India increased by 540 to 5,734, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India increased by 540 to 5,734, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday.

The total toll includes 5,095 currently active cases, 472 recoveries and 166 coronavirus-related deaths.

Also, one infected person left the country.

The Indian government late last month imposed one of world's largest quarantine measures, ordering the country's nearly 1.4 billion people to stay at home until at least April 14. All domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

