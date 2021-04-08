UrduPoint.com
India Registers Record 126,789 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Health Ministry

Thu 08th April 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) India has registered 126,789 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 12,928,574, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death has risen by 685 to 166,862 people. More than 11.85 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

