Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

India Registers Record 152,682 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2021) India has registered 152,682 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, the country's health ministry said Sunday, setting a new record for the largest daily increase for the sixth day in a row.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 13,358,805, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 839 to 169,305 people. More than 12 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

More Stories From World

