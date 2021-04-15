India Registers Record 200,739 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) India has registered 200,739 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 14,074,564, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 1,038 to 173,123 people. More than 12.42 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.