Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:40 AM

India Registers Record 217,353 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) India has registered 217,353 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 14,291,917, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 1,185 to 174,308 people. More than 12.54 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

More Stories From World

