India Registers Record 234,692 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) India has registered 234,692 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 14,526,609, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 1,341 to 175,649 people. More than 12.67 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

More Stories From World

