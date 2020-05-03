UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Registers Record 2,644 New Cases In Past 24 Hours, Total Nearing 40,000 - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 10:40 AM

India Registers Record 2,644 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Nearing 40,000 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) India has confirmed a record 2,644 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 39,980, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 83 to 1,301.

A day before, the country reported 2,293 new cases, which was also a record daily increase, and 71 fatalities.

The number of recoveries has grown by 682 to 10,632.

India extended the tough lockdown for two additional weeks on May 1. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of public transport, train and subway services. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In areas with less exposure to COVID-19, people are allowed to use public transport and taxi, albeit with certain restrictions.

Related Topics

India May Sunday Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 3, 2020 in Pakistan

26 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

No fines or closures, and 474 outlets fully compli ..

9 hours ago

ADDED calls on mall managements, shoppers to commi ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 2,664, 561 new cases d ..

10 hours ago

MoHRE conducts inspection visits to monitor privat ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.