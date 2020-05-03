India Registers Record 2,644 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Nearing 40,000 - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) India has confirmed a record 2,644 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 39,980, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The death toll has risen by 83 to 1,301.

A day before, the country reported 2,293 new cases, which was also a record daily increase, and 71 fatalities.

The number of recoveries has grown by 682 to 10,632.

India extended the tough lockdown for two additional weeks on May 1. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of public transport, train and subway services. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In areas with less exposure to COVID-19, people are allowed to use public transport and taxi, albeit with certain restrictions.