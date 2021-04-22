India Registers Record 314,835 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) India has registered 314,835 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 15,930,965, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 2,104 to 184,657 people. More than 13.45 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.