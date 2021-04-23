UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 09:30 AM

India Registers Record 332,730 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) India has registered 332,730 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 16,263,695, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 2,263 to 186,920 people. More than 13.64 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

