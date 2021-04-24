UrduPoint.com
India Registers Record 346,786 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:40 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) India has registered 346,786 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has exceeded 16.6 million people, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by record 2,624 to 189,544 people. More than 13.86 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with nearly 32 million patients.

The growth in the number of confirmed cases of the infection in India has continued since mid-February.

The ministry added that over 138 million nationals had been vaccinated, with 2.9 million receiving a shot in the past day.

India rolled its immunization campaign on January 16, using the Covishield vaccine, an India-produced version of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and homegrown Covaxin by Bharat Biotech. Earlier in April, India authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. The first batch of Sputnik V is expected to be delivered to India later in the month.

