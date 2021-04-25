UrduPoint.com
India Registers Record 349,691 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) India has registered 349,691 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has neared 17 million people, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by record 2,767 to 192,311 people. More than 14 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with over 32 million confirmed cases. The growth in the number of confirmed cases of the infection in India has been on the rise since mid-February.

Earlier this week, a number of countries, including Germany, Iran and Canada, announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India after a new variant of the coronavirus with triple mutation ” variant B.1.618 ” had been discovered in the West Bengal state. Indian scientists believe that the new variant transmits faster than any previously known ones and infects old and young alike.

As a result of a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 incidence rate, many Indian hospitals have reported shortages on oxygen supplies. On Saturday, media reported that at least 25 coronavirus patients had died in a hospital in New Delhi due to a lack of medical oxygen.

