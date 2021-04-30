India Registers Record 386,452 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) India has registered 386,452 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Friday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 18,762,976, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 3,498 to 208,330 people. More than 15.38 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.