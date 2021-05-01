UrduPoint.com
India Registers Record 401,993 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) India has registered 401,993 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the national Ministry of Health said on Saturday.

The total number of those who tested positive for the coronavirus in India has reached 19,164,969, according to the ministry.

Within the same period of time, the death toll has risen by 3,523 to 211,853 people. More than 15.68 million patients have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

More Stories From World

