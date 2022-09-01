UrduPoint.com

India Regularly Takes Part In Multilateral Drills Organized By Russia - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:03 PM

India Regularly Takes Part in Multilateral Drills Organized by Russia - Foreign Ministry

India takes part in multilateral military exercises in Russia on a regular basis, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) India takes part in multilateral military exercises in Russia on a regular basis, Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the US expressed concern about India's reported participation in the Vostok exercises. At the same time, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the final decision on involvement in such events remains with the countries.

"India has been regularly participating in multilateral exercises in Russia along with a number of other countries," the spokesman said at a briefing, answering the question on the Vostok 2022 multilateral drills.

"I understand there will be only army participation in the Vostok exercises this year," Bagchi added, answering about the Indian navy's participation in the ongoing Vostok 2022 military exercises in the Far East.

The strategic Vostok 2022 military exercises are taking place in Russia's Eastern Military District from September 1-7. The drills involve members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, as well as other partner states. Over 50,000 people, more than 5,000 military vehicles, including 140 aircraft, 60 vessels are involved in the maneuvers.

