India Rejects China's Accusations Of Escalating Border Tensions In Ladakh

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) China's claims that India has been pursuing an aggressive policy in eastern Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are groundless, and it was Beijing's actions that prompted the proportional response from New Delhi, Indian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Arindam Bagchi said Thursday.

On September 29, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying once again accused India of pursuing a "forward policy" and encroaching on China's territory beyond the LAC, which, according to her, served as the root cause for tensions on the China-India border.

"We had already made our position clear a few days back that we reject such statements which have no basis in facts. It was the amassing of large number of troops by the Chinese side, their provocative behavior and unilateral attempts to alter status quo in contravention of all our bilateral agreements that resulted in serious disturbance of peace and tranquility along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh," Bagchi told the press.

He stressed that Beijing continues to deploy large number of troops and armaments in the border areas, prompting India to respond by increasing its own military presence there "to ensure that India's security interests are fully protected."

Bagchi further urged China to follow its commitments under bilateral agreements and protocols concerning eastern Ladakh.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India appeared last May. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing and New Delhi increased their military presence on the border.

The sides agreed to withdraw troops from the LAC in February, but the situation once again escalated as both countries resumed deployment of troops near the line in September. China has several times since then accused India of provocative behavior on the border, while New Delhi has rejected all such claims as groundless.

