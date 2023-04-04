(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) India rejects China's attempts to rename a number of places in what it considers to be its northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs published a list with 11 new Names for places in Arunachal Pradesh and a map that indicated these territories as part of China's Tibet region. This is already the third time that Beijing released such lists for these territories to achieve what it calls standardization of names, following similar moves in 2017 and 2021.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt.

We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," Bagchi said in response to media queries.

India and China have thousands of square miles of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan. Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as both countries do not have a marked border but rather the line of actual control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.