NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) India's Foreign Minister on Sunday rejected a claim by Pakistan that there was proof of New Delhi's role in terror attacks on its soil as "figments of imagination."

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi and military spokesman Babar Iftikhar told reporters on Saturday they had evidence that India funded militant groups in the southern province of Balochistan, which claimed responsibility for attacks on state infrastructure and Chinese interests.

"The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination.

This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

He hit back by accusing Pakistan of sponsoring separatist insurgency in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region and launching cross-border attacks to give cover to infiltrators. The two rivals exchanged fire on Saturday, in which a dozen people on both sides were killed.