UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations Of Terrorism Sponsorship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 10:10 PM

India Rejects Pakistan's Accusations of Terrorism Sponsorship

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) India's Foreign Minister on Sunday rejected a claim by Pakistan that there was proof of New Delhi's role in terror attacks on its soil as "figments of imagination."

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi and military spokesman Babar Iftikhar told reporters on Saturday they had evidence that India funded militant groups in the southern province of Balochistan, which claimed responsibility for attacks on state infrastructure and Chinese interests.

"The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination.

This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan's tactics," Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said.

He hit back by accusing Pakistan of sponsoring separatist insurgency in the Muslim-majority Kashmir region and launching cross-border attacks to give cover to infiltrators. The two rivals exchanged fire on Saturday, in which a dozen people on both sides were killed.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Balochistan China New Delhi Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE stocks close in green

11 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sees 14,274 consumer complaints in Q ..

11 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed inaugurates new Al Ain Autism Cen ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Armenia discuss re ..

56 minutes ago

39th Sharjah International Book Fair concludes

1 hour ago

SEDD reopens wedding, event halls with preventive ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.