India rejects Trump offer for mediation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) India has once again rejected President Donald Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir issue saying talks on Kashmir issue will only and only be held with Pakistan and Kashmir is a bilateral issue with Pakistan.

Indian minister for external affairs S Jaishankar has rejected Trump offer for mediation on Kashmir dispute saying this is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.It is pertinent to mention that Trump has once again offered to mediate between Pakistan and India on Kashmir dispute."I can play the role of mediator on Kashmir conundrum", Trump underlined.

If Pakistan and India want so then he is ready to play the role of mediator, he added.