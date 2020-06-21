UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Releases Chinese Soldiers Captured In Ladakh Border Clash - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 05:20 PM

India Releases Chinese Soldiers Captured in Ladakh Border Clash - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) India has released Chinese soldiers who were captured in a border clash in Ladakh region earlier this week in response to a similar step from Beijing, Indian Minister of State at the Road Transport Ministry Vijay Kumar Singh said on Sunday in an interview with news 24 tv channel.

Earlier this week, The Hindu newspaper reported citing a security source that China released 10 Indian servicemen late on Thursday, following the major general-level talks held on Wednesday. The captives - including a lieutenant colonel and three majors - were reportedly returned unharmed.

"Some media reported that China released Indian soldiers they held captive. In the same way, we released the detained Chinese soldiers," Singh said.

The official speculated that if the recent clashes killed 20 Indian servicemen, the other side must have had twice as many casualties.

The clashes between India and China erupted on Monday evening in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region ” the Galwan Valley. The deadliest confrontation in nearly 60 years resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number from the Chinese side, triggering a deep diplomatic crisis between the two nuclear powers.

Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over decades.

Related Topics

India China Nuclear Road Beijing Same Border Sunday Media TV From

Recent Stories

Romanian Minister of Economy, UAE Ambassador discu ..

36 minutes ago

Mawaqif fees to resume in Abu Dhabi from July 1

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid to Azerbaijan in fight again ..

1 hour ago

Health ministry set to gradually resume suspended ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 905 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.