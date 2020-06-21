India Releases Chinese Soldiers Captured in Ladakh Border Clash - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) India has released Chinese soldiers who were captured in a border clash in Ladakh region earlier this week in response to a similar step from Beijing, Indian Minister of State at the Road Transport Ministry Vijay Kumar Singh said on Sunday in an interview with news 24 tv channel.

Earlier this week, The Hindu newspaper reported citing a security source that China released 10 Indian servicemen late on Thursday, following the major general-level talks held on Wednesday. The captives - including a lieutenant colonel and three majors - were reportedly returned unharmed.

"Some media reported that China released Indian soldiers they held captive. In the same way, we released the detained Chinese soldiers," Singh said.

The official speculated that if the recent clashes killed 20 Indian servicemen, the other side must have had twice as many casualties.

The clashes between India and China erupted on Monday evening in the small disputed area where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region ” the Galwan Valley. The deadliest confrontation in nearly 60 years resulted in the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number from the Chinese side, triggering a deep diplomatic crisis between the two nuclear powers.

Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over decades.