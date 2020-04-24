UrduPoint.com
India Remains Main Country Having Issues With Evacuating Russians Amid COVID-19- Zakharova

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:09 PM

India, where the situation over the coronavirus pandemic is complicated, is currently the main country in which there are problems with the evacuation of Russian citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) India, where the situation over the coronavirus pandemic is complicated, is currently the main country in which there are problems with the evacuation of Russian citizens, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"In my opinion, India is now taking the first place, because, to this extent, it has not been unblocked yet, the situation is very difficult there, both epidemiologically and from the point of view of intensity of emotions in the country.

The change in the usual rhythm of life and the transition to a tense atmosphere is already felt," Zakharova said at a briefing when asked in what country there are issues with evacuating Russians.

According to the spokeswoman, the situation in the country is affecting the attitude towards visitors.

So far, India has confirmed over 23,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 718 fatalities. The country is currently under the world's largest lockdown, with 1.4 billion people ordered to stay indoors until at least May 3.

