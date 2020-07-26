India Repatriates 11 Sikh, Hindu Minority Members of Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) India has acted upon its pledge to evacuate members of Afghanistan's Sikh and Hindu minorities fearing violence, repatriating the first group of 11 evacuees on Sunday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the leaders of the Sikh and Hindu community of Afghanistan have asked the Indian government to facilitate their entry to India on legal grounds, citing growing security threats.

"Around eleven members, belonging to the Sikh & Hindu minority community of Afghanistan, arrived in India today," the ministry said, adding that "India has granted appropriate visa and facilitated their travel to India.

"

Among the newly arrived community members was Nidan Singh Sachdev, kidnapped in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia by the unknown in June and released this month upon intervention of the Afghan government and local elders, according to the press release.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs further thanked the Afghan government for "extending necessary support for the safe return" of the Sinkhs and Hindus to India.

According to New Delhi's earlier asserted commitment, the number of Afghan-based Sikh and Hindu community members to return to India amounts to around 700 people.