UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Repatriates 11 Sikh, Hindu Minority Members Of Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 25 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

India Repatriates 11 Sikh, Hindu Minority Members of Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) India has acted upon its pledge to evacuate members of Afghanistan's Sikh and Hindu minorities fearing violence, repatriating the first group of 11 evacuees on Sunday, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Earlier this month, the leaders of the Sikh and Hindu community of Afghanistan have asked the Indian government to facilitate their entry to India on legal grounds, citing growing security threats.

"Around eleven members, belonging to the Sikh & Hindu minority community of Afghanistan, arrived in India today," the ministry said, adding that "India has granted appropriate visa and facilitated their travel to India.

"

Among the newly arrived community members was Nidan Singh Sachdev, kidnapped in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia by the unknown in June and released this month upon intervention of the Afghan government and local elders, according to the press release.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs further thanked the Afghan government for "extending necessary support for the safe return" of the Sinkhs and Hindus to India.

According to New Delhi's earlier asserted commitment, the number of Afghan-based Sikh and Hindu community members to return to India amounts to around 700 people.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan Minority New Delhi June Visa Sunday Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases in the country are declining every ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Aviation logs AED47.8 million in net pro ..

25 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 51,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Ajman HR Department announces return of all govern ..

2 hours ago

Shams joins forces with Connected Circles to bring ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews results of public sati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.