India Reports 1st Death From Delta Plus Coronavirus Variant - Madhya Pradesh Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) India's central state of Madhya Pradesh reported on Thursday the first death related to the mutated Delta plus highly more transmissible coronavirus strain, the patient was not vaccinated.

"As of now, five people infected with the Delta plus coronavirus variant were detected in Madhya Pradesh. It must be noted that four of them ... were vaccinated and are now in good health.

However, the patient who was not inoculated died because of the virus. This is why we call on everyone to get vaccinated," state minister Vishvas Sarang told reporters.

According to the local government, the female patient died on May 23. She was confirmed to have the Delta plus strain after analysis. Her husband tested positive for COVID-19 and was later vaccinated, while the woman did not get a single vaccine shot.

The government is tracing contacts of patients with the Delta plus strain, Sarang assured.