India Reports 2 Cases of Omicron in Arrivals From South Africa

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Two men have been diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus strain in India's Karnataka state, the country's health authorities announced on Thursday.

"Two men aged 46 and 66 found positive for Omicron. They are showing mild symptoms. All Primary contacts and secondary contacts of both cases have been traced and they are being tested," the health ministry's spokesman said at a briefing.

Both patients arrived from South Africa last week, according to Karnataka state chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The Omicron strain was first detected last week in South Africa. The strain could be more dangerous and vaccine-resistant due to the greater number of mutations. Many countries closed their borders to foreign passengers arriving from African countries regardless of whether they hold certificates of full vaccination or recovery from COVID-19.