UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports 2,270 New COVID-19 Infections As Total Cases Reach 42,533

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:08 PM

India reports 2,270 new COVID-19 infections as total cases reach 42,533

India's federal health ministry on Monday morning reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,270 new positive cases since Sunday evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,373 and total cases to 42,533

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry on Monday morning reported 67 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,270 new positive cases since Sunday evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,373 and total cases to 42,533.

On Sunday evening, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 40,263 and the death toll was 1,306.

According to ministry officials, 11,707 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 29,453," reads the information.

Monday marks the 41st straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown announced on March 25 was extended last week for the third time until May 17.

Related Topics

March May Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

I would have set world record by crossing 400 run ..

55 seconds ago

New Delhi Protests Pakistan's Go-Ahead to Election ..

56 seconds ago

France, Britain to trial COVID-19 tracing apps nex ..

57 seconds ago

Rs.788 mln distributed among 65695 families under ..

59 seconds ago

Africa sees record 2,000+ new coronavirus cases

8 minutes ago

Japan extends virus state of emergency until May 3 ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.