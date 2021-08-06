UrduPoint.com

India Reports 23 Deaths Caused By Flooding In West Bengal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:20 PM

India Reports 23 Deaths Caused by Flooding in West Bengal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The number of victims of flooding in the Indian state of West Bengal reached 23, while almost 300,000 people have been evacuated, India Today said Friday.

The local media earlier reported about the death toll of at least 14 people after the state was hit by heavy rains.

West Bengal has been experiencing extreme rains since beginning of August. The authorities were prompted to discharge water from dams, exacerbating the flooding in several areas, including the state capital Kolkata.

The local government warned that the flood situation remained critical despite reduced rainfall.

Heavy rains have also affected the central-western Indian state of Maharashtra earlier in July, resulting in the deaths of 207 people.

Related Topics

India Flood Water Kolkata July August Media From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, s ..

Athletes gave 'soul' to spectator-free Olympics, says Bach

8 minutes ago
 Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into cri ..

Brexit and pandemic drive UK road haulage into crisis

8 minutes ago
 Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop ..

Kissan Convention focusing revival of cotton crop on August 11

8 minutes ago
 KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deput ..

KP govt calls back teaching staff working on deputation

10 minutes ago
 Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, net ..

Training Workshop to prevent cyber-harassment, network security held at Women Un ..

10 minutes ago
 Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near ..

Thai police probe death of Swiss woman found near waterfall

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.