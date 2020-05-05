India reports 3,597 new COVID-19 cases, 179 new deaths

India's federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 179 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,597 positive cases, were reported since last evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,568 and total cases to 46,433

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Tuesday morning said 179 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 3,597 positive cases, were reported since last evening in the country, taking the number of deaths to 1,568 and total cases to 46,433.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 1,568 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," the ministry's statement said.

On Monday evening the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 42,836 and the death toll was 1,389.

According to ministry officials, so far 12,727 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 32,138," reads the information.

Tuesday marks the 42nd straight day of an ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the government on March 25 to contain the spread of the pandemic.

The lockdown was extended for the second time for two more weeks until May 17.