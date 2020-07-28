India reports 47,703 new cases

The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI, -- India's Federal health ministry on Tuesday reported 654 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 47,703 new positive cases, taking the number of deaths to 33,425 and total cases to 1,483,156.

"As at 8:00 a.m. (local time) Tuesday, 33,425 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," read the information released by the ministry.

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Senate Republicans released their 1-trillion-dollar COVID-19 relief proposal Monday afternoon, which includes a reduction in federal unemployment benefits, another round of 1,200-dollar direct payments to individuals, and liability protection for businesses and schools.

As part of the 2.2-trillion-dollar coronavirus relief bill passed in late March, Congress agreed to provide extra 600-dollar unemployment benefits per week, which are set to expire at the end of this month.

BEIJING -- Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 68 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including four imported cases and 64 locally-transmitted ones.

Fifty-seven of the 64 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, six in Liaoning Province, and one in Beijing Municipality, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

LOS ANGELES -- Regal Cinemas, one of the major movie theater chains in the United States, announced Monday that it will reopen U.S. locations on Aug. 21 after months-long closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld Group, Regal's British parent company, announced the reopening plan "in response to the recent changes in the upcoming theatrical release schedule." WELLINGTON -- New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country remaining at 21, all in managed isolation facilities, according to the Ministry of Health.

It has been 88 days since the last case of COVID-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source, according to the ministry.

RIO DE JANEIRO -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll rose to 87,618 on Monday, with 614 more deaths in the previous 24 hours, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

The ministry said that 23,284 cases were reported in the same period, taking the total caseload to 2,442,375.

The southeast state of Sao Paulo, the country's most populated state, is the epicenter of the national outbreak, with 487,654 cases and 21,676 deaths, followed by neighboring Rio de Janeiro, with 157,834 infections and 12,876 deaths.