India Reports Delay in Arrival of COVID-19 Aid in Indonesia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Monday a delay in the arrival of its shipment carrying oxygen concentrators and liquid medical oxygen to Indonesia.

"There has been a delay in arrival of INS [Indian Naval Ship] Airawat reaching Tanjung Priok, Indonesia, carrying 300 oxygen concentrators & 100 MT [metric tonnes] of Liquid Medical Oxygen from India. Will keep you posted with further developments. India stands with its partners in the fight against Covid," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

Indonesia is running out of oxygen as it faces a spike in coronavirus cases, and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries. The island nation is presently Asia's new COVID-19 epicenter as it is reporting more cases a day than India, with 44,721 infections logged on Sunday.

In total, Indonesia has recorded more than 2.8 million cumulative infections, including 2,293,875 recoveries and 73,582 fatalities.

More than 57 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Indonesia so far.