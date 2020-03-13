India reports first death of COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

The man who died of the deadly virus was 76 year old who tested positive.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) India reported its first ever coronavirus death as a 76-year-old man died of the deadly virus, the reports said here Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Karnataka state health minister Briramulu said that the man was died of novel Coronavirus and they were taking necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol.

“The man has been confirmed for # #COVID19,” B Sriramulu said.

World Health Organization says that over 4,000 people have died of Coronavirus and over 120,000 were infected all over the world, emphasizing collective fight against the virus.

The virus that originated from the wet markets of Wuhan, China, has now spread to Europe, America, Canada, India and many other states in the world.