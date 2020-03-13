UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports First Death Of COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 23 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:03 PM

India reports first death of COVID-19

The man who died of the deadly virus was 76 year old who tested positive.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13th, 2020) India reported its first ever coronavirus death as a 76-year-old man died of the deadly virus, the reports said here Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Karnataka state health minister Briramulu said that the man was died of novel Coronavirus and they were taking necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol.

“The man has been confirmed for # #COVID19,” B Sriramulu said.

World Health Organization says that over 4,000 people have died of Coronavirus and over 120,000 were infected all over the world, emphasizing collective fight against the virus.

The virus that originated from the wet markets of Wuhan, China, has now spread to Europe, America, Canada, India and many other states in the world.

Related Topics

India World Europe China Canada Twitter Died Wuhan Man Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

In a global survey, 3 in 5 (60%) respondents opine ..

26 minutes ago

PCB decides to hold HBL PSL matches at closed Nati ..

34 minutes ago

NSC meeting to be held today to discuss ways to co ..

36 minutes ago

Turkey confirms 2nd coronavirus case

28 minutes ago

Australia's COVID-19 cases increase to 156

28 minutes ago

China's polar-observing satellite completes Antarc ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.