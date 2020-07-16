India reports highest daily spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases, total cases reach 968,876

UrduPoint.com
India's federal health ministry Thursday morning recorded 606 new deaths and 32,695 more COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 24,915 and total cases to 968,876

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Thursday morning recorded 606 new deaths and 32,695 more COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 24,915 and total cases to 968,876.

This is said to be the highest single day spike in the number of fresh cases in the country so far.

According to ministry officials, so far 612,815 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement, and the number of active cases in the country right now is 331,146.

Presently the country has entered Unlock 2.0 phase, though restrictions remain in full force inside the COVID-19 Containment Zones.

Commercial international flights to and from India are suspended until July 31.

Last week, the government of Uttar Pradesh, the country's biggest state in terms of population, decided to impose a weekend lockdown from Friday night till Monday morning to cut the chain of transmission. The state on Wednesday decided to continue with similar lockdowns every weekend.

Uttar Pradesh's neighboring state of Bihar, another densely populated state in the country, also imposed a lockdown from July 16-31. Considering the rise in the number of fresh cases on a daily basis, several other states in the country are mulling the imposition of lockdown.

