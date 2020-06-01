UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Highest Daily Spike Of 8,392 COVID-19 Cases As Total Reach 190,535

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:01 PM

India reports highest daily spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases as total reach 190,535

India's federal health ministry Monday morning reported 230 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 8,392 more positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 5,394 and total cases to 190,535

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning reported 230 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 8,392 more positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 5,394 and total cases to 190,535.

This was so far the highest single-day spike in the cases.

According to officials, 91,819 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 93,322," reads the information.

The fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday, making several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown On March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi March From

Recent Stories

COVID-19 cases top 1 million in Latin America

1 minute ago

President Dr Arif Alvi terms doctors 'heroes' sacr ..

1 minute ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Toll Exceeds 5,000, Numbers Show ..

1 minute ago

Samsung to add NAND flash production line in S. Ko ..

2 minutes ago

UAE embassy launches new podcast, highlights impor ..

17 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices from today to provide reli ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.