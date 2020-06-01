India reports highest daily spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases as total reach 190,535

India's federal health ministry Monday morning reported 230 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 8,392 more positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 5,394 and total cases to 190,535

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :India's Federal health ministry Monday morning reported 230 new deaths due to COVID-19 and 8,392 more positive cases during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 5,394 and total cases to 190,535.

This was so far the highest single-day spike in the cases.

According to officials, 91,819 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 93,322," reads the information.

The fifth phase of the nationwide lockdown came into force from Monday, making several relaxations and reopening in a phased manner.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown On March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of infection.