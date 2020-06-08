India reports highest daily spike of nearly 10,000 cases, new infections in Malaysia turn to single digit

(@FahadShabbir)

India reported the highest daily spike of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday while new infections in Malaysia were brought down to a single digit

HONG KONG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) India reported the highest daily spike of nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday while new infections in Malaysia were brought down to a single digit.

During the past 24 hours, India's health ministry reported 206 new deaths and 9,983 more positive cases, the highest spike in terms of fresh cases in the country so far. The total number of deaths crossed the 7,000-mark, reaching 7,135, as the total number of cases reached 256,611, said the latest data issued by the health ministry.

Malaysia reported seven new cases, the lowest within nearly three months since implementing movement control order in March.

New Zealand will move to COVID-19 Alert Level 1 at 11:59 p.m., with life back to normal except continuing to impose border controls, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced.

The Ministry of Health reported no active cases in New Zealand for the first time, with the last person having recovered from the virus.

Bangladesh reported 42 more deaths and 2,735 new cases, bringing the total number of fatalities to 930 and the total number of confirmed cases to 68,504.

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry recorded 575 new positive cases in one day, bringing the total number of cases to 20,917 in the country, spokesman for the ministry Tawhid Shakohmand said.

The number of cases in the Philippines rose to 22,474 after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 579 more infections.

The COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 847 within one day to 32,033, with the death toll adding by 32 to 1,883, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto said at a press conference.

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan has risen to 103,671 with 2,067 deaths, according to the data updated by the country's health ministry. A total of 4,728 new cases and 65 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours.

South Korea reported 38 more cases, raising the total number of infections to 11,814. The daily caseload fell below 40 after staying above 50 for two days in a row. Of the new cases, five were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,297.