India reports highest daily spike of nearly 50,000 cases

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

NEW DELHI -- India's Federal health ministry on Monday morning reported 708 more deaths and 49,931 new COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the number of deaths to 32,771 and total cases to 1,435,453.

This has been the highest single-day spike in terms of fresh COVID-19 cases in the country.

SYDNEY -- Australia recorded its biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 549 new infections, as well as its deadliest day, with 10 people passing away on Sunday after contracting the virus.

All of the deaths and almost all of the confirmed cases occurred in the southeastern state of Victoria which in the past month has seen case numbers surge despite the reintroduction of social distancing restrictions.

ACCRA -- Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on late Sunday announced a further easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Restrictions on the number of worshippers in churches and mosques will be lifted on Aug. 1, with an extension of worship time to two hours, Akufo-Addo said during his 14th COVID-19 televised address.

ULAN BATOR -- A total of 264 Mongolian nationals returned from Europe aboard a chartered flight to the Mongolian capital on Monday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the State Emergency Commission (SEC).

The repatriated people include pregnant women, the elderly, children, and those with health, financial or other problems, the SEC said, adding that they will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days.

SEOUL -- South Korea reported 25 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,175.

The daily caseload fell below 30 in a week, but it continued to grow in double digits due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 16 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,306.

BEIJING -- China has released guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and control in meat processing plants in an effort to eliminate any potential risks of the virus spreading.

Meat plants should track workers' health conditions, report any potential infection risks and enhance their awareness of personal hygiene and protection, said the guidelines issued by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

While putting a whole-process product tracking system in place, meat processors should ask for certificates proving the meat is coronavirus-free when using imported supplies, the document said.

SAO PAULO -- Brazil's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 87,004 on Sunday after 555 more patients died from the disease in the previous 24 hours.

In the same period of time, tests detected 24,578 new cases of infection, bringing the total caseload since the start of the national outbreak to 2,419,091.

WASHINGTON -- White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday that the next round of COVID-19 relief package will include 1,200-U.S.-dollar direct payments to Americans, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases across the country poses major risk to the economic recovery.

"There's a 1,200 Dollar check coming, that's going to be part of the new package," Kudlow said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union," noting that he would have preferred a payroll tax cut but it doesn't work politically.