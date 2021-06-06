UrduPoint.com
India Reports Lowest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases In 60 Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) India has registered the lowest daily number of COVID-19 infections in 60 days, reporting 114,460 new cases on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry.

India remains the world's second country in terms of the overall number of coronavirus infections ” nearly 29 million. The death toll has reached 346,759 fatalities.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of people currently receiving medical treatment for COVID-19 symptoms is around 1.5 million, down from 3.7 million at the peak of the infections last month.

In late April and early May, India shattered its daily records for new infections, registering well over 300,000 cases a day over a span of one month and exceeding 400,000 new cases on five occasions. It came after coronavirus measures were largely relaxed in India as the first wave of the pandemic petered out in the first months of the year.

