India Reports Lowest Number of New COVID Cases Since Start of Pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Indian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

The ministry said that 33 new coronavirus cases were reported in India on June 27, with a total of 1,606 active cases of COVID-19 identified so far.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, more than 44.9 million cases of coronavirus have been reported. The case fatality rate from the disease has been 1.18%, with 531,900 deaths in India throughout the pandemic.

On May 5, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the COVID-19 global health emergency, but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.