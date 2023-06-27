Open Menu

India Reports Lowest Number Of New COVID Cases Since Start Of Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

India Reports Lowest Number of New COVID Cases Since Start of Pandemic

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Indian Health Ministry reported on Tuesday the lowest number of new coronavirus cases since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared.

The ministry said that 33 new coronavirus cases were reported in India on June 27, with a total of 1,606 active cases of COVID-19 identified so far.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, more than 44.9 million cases of coronavirus have been reported. The case fatality rate from the disease has been 1.18%, with 531,900 deaths in India throughout the pandemic.

On May 5, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus officially declared an end to the COVID-19 global health emergency, but emphasized that the novel coronavirus still poses a threat.

Related Topics

India March May June 2020 From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

3 minutes ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

2 hours ago
 Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

2 hours ago
Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

3 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

3 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

3 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

3 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

4 hours ago
 US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

4 hours ago

More Stories From World