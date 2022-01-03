India Reports Over 22,000 New COVID-19 Cases Amid Uptick

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Indian health authorities registered more than 22,700 new COVID-19 cases over the past day amid a nationwide spike in infections, data from the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday morning.

A day prior, the country logged its highest incidence rate since September, with over 33,000 cases registered. The uptick began around the turn of the year after reporting well below 10,000 daily new cases since November.

The total number of detected active cases across India is 145,582, according to the health ministry's data.

The ministry noted that the number of cases of the Omicron variant has also increased to 1,700. The state of Maharashtra has the highest number of infections with 510 people infected with the new variant, followed by Delhi with 351 Omicron cases, Kerala and Gujarat with 156 and 136 cases respectively.

The Ministry of Health added that to date, 639 people have recovered from those infected with the Omicron in India.

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged residents of the Indian capital not to panic over the rise in coronavirus cases, noting that most new cases are asymptomatic or mild. On Saturday, there were 2,716 new COVID-19 cases in New Delhi, the greatest increase since May 21.

Omicron was first detected in South Africa in late November. The World Health Organization designated it a "variant of concern" due to an exceptionally high number of mutations. Despite multiple travel bans on Africa, the new variant has since been detected in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Health experts from various countries say the Omicron variant is much more transmissible, but produces milder symptoms.