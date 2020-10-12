UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Reports Over 66,700 More Coronavirus Cases

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:49 PM

India reports over 66,700 more coronavirus cases

India's coronavirus count on Monday crossed 7.12 million mark after it registered 66,732 new cases over the past day, official figures revealed on Monday

Chandigarh, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :India's coronavirus count on Monday crossed 7.12 million mark after it registered 66,732 new cases over the past day, official figures revealed on Monday.

Daily case count of coronavirus numbers in the country is currently showing a little decline, the Health Ministry data showed.

At least 816 new deaths were also reported over the last 24 hours, bringing the total death toll in the country to 109,150. Monday's death toll is the lowest so far in the month.

India has become the second country globally having 7 million cases after the US. Health experts believe India may surpass the US, the worst-affected country worldwide -- in severity of the pandemic.

Related Topics

India May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gujranwala rally against incumbent incompetent gov ..

12 minutes ago

Number of Australians going hungry doubled under C ..

53 seconds ago

South Africa registers 1,575 new COVID-19 cases

56 seconds ago

Foreign investors sell S.Korean stocks for 2 month ..

57 seconds ago

Hong Kong Head Postpones Annual Policy Address Unt ..

1 minute ago

SCO Observers Praise Tajikistan's Presidential Ele ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.