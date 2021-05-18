India Reports Record 4,329 Coronavirus-Related Deaths Over Past Day - Health Ministry

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in India has risen by 4,329 in the past 24 hours, marking another largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in India has risen by 4,329 in the past 24 hours, marking another largest single-day increase since the start of the outbreak, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Tuesday.

The death toll currently stands at 278,719 people.

At the same time, the daily increase in confirmed cases has been less than 300,000 for two straight days.

India has been witnessing a spike in the daily infection rate since mid-February, resulting in a surge in cumulative infections to over 25.2 million. The country comes second in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases after the United States.