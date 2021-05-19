UrduPoint.com
India Reports Record 4,529 Coronavirus-Linked Fatalities Within Past Day - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in India, has risen by 4,529 within the past day, marking the worst daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Ministry of Health said on Wednesday.

The death toll currently stands at 283,248 people. 

The number of confirmed cases has increased by 389,851 to 25,496,330 within the same period of time.

More than 21.98 million people have recovered since the start of the epidemic.

